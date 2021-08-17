Tottenham Hotspur want England international, a good deal?

Bengaluru, Aug 17: As per reports in England, Tottenham Hotspur have identified Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford as one of their prime targets for the summer. The North London side are currently going through a time of uncertainty with their star man Harry Kane's future at the club hanging in balance.
They have so far managed to show their resilience in keeping the 28-year-old despite strong interest from Manchester City but the move could well be on the cards before the transfer window closes. And, it is understood that the Lilywhites are keen on signing Bamford this summer regardless of what happens with Kane.
There is a strong possibility that Kane will eventually get to make his much-anticipated move to the Etihad and with the season already started, Spurs also face the risk of not being able to replace their talisman in time.
And, their move for Bamford makes sense from that perspective as the 27-year-old is being eyed regardless of Kane's future at the club. The Englishman finished joint fourth with Son-Heung Min in the race for Premier League Golden Boot last season with 17 Premier League strikes to his name and having such a solid goalscorer like him in their ranks alongside Kane and Son could benefit the Lilywhites significantly.
However, if Kane departs the club and if Bamford is seen as the replacement of the England skipper, it is highly unlikely to work out. Kane is one of the very best in his role in the whole world whereas Bamford is far from a world-class finisher.
The 27-year-old scored 17 Premier League goals last season across 38 outings and it was his only impressive season in the Premier League. In fact, it was his joint-best season in terms of goals scored with the former Chelsea academy graduate managing to score the same number of goals back in the 2014-15 season for Middlesbrough on loan in the Championship.
Throughout his career, Bamford could never manage to establish himself as a lethal goalscorer, and before the last season, he was deemed good enough only for the Championship.
Taking nothing away from Bamford's excellent last season in the Premier League for Leeds, his good run of form can also be attributed to the fact that he gets so many chances due to Marcelo Bielsa's ultra-attacking brand of play. Leeds hardly struggle to open up their opponents and it is only natural for their main striker to score a good number of goals.
If Spurs lose Kane to Manchester City this summer, they are likely to get plenty of cash and that money should be invested wisely to bolster their whole team. And, the Lilywhites must show their ambition by replacing Kane with potentially world-class talents like Lautaro Martinez or Dusan Vlahovic. Bamford can still prove to be a useful signing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but not as the one to replace Kane.