Tottenham keen on Turkish international forward Cenk Tosun

Bengaluru, September 19: Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keeping tabs on Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun.
The 26-year-old was the subject of offers from Crystal Palace and Newcastle at the end of the transfer window but neither of the deals materialized and now Pochettino is impressed with the Turkish international.
The Turkish club want around £17.5million for the forward, who scored in Besiktas' impressive 3-1 win over Porto in the Champions League last week.
The Turkish Super Lig outfit were willing to accept offers in the region of £12million for Tosun earlier in the summer, but his performances already this season in an inflated market means his price has risen.
The striker scored 27 goals last season as Besiktas retained their domestic title.
Regarding Newcastle and Palace's interest, Tosun was quoted telling Turkish-Football in the summer: “Crystal Palace offered €13.5million on transfer deadline day.”
“Had they made the bid a week earlier I would be playing in the Premier league right now.”
“I would only leave Besiktas if I made my club money and if the circumstances are right.”
“Now I'm focused on winning my third consecutive league title, playing Champions League football and focusing on international football.”
Spurs' main man Harry Kane is enjoying a pretty good after his usual August struggles, whilst manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking to add more firepower to his attack.
Fernando Llorente arrived from Swansea City to provide that extra firepower, while Vincent Janssen was shipped out on loan to Turkish club Fenerbahce.
Tosun is German-born and came through the Eintracht Frankfurt youth ranks, but has made his name in Turkey with 44 goals in 122 games for Gaziantepspor, earning a move to Besiktas in 2014.
Since heading to Besiktas, Tosun has been prolific, scoring 50 goals in his first three seasons with the club, whilst his record this term stands at two goals in five games – and his goals-scoring abilities are attracting interest.