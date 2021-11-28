Tottenham's visit to Burnley postponed due to adverse weather conditions

London, Nov. 28: Tottenham's visit to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.
The two sides were set to clash at Turf Moor, but the snowy conditions have forced the match officials to postpone the game with the pitch completely covered by the continued downfall.
Antonio Conte's side had arrived in Lancashire for the away game before referee Peter Bankes deemed the conditions unplayable despite the best efforts of Burnley's ground staff to remove the snow.
Spurs' statement read: "We can confirm that today's match against Burnley has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions."
pic.twitter.com/8azBGHf3Pl— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 28, 2021
Storm Arwen has swept across the United Kingdom over the weekend, though the rest of the top-flight fixtures will go ahead.
It remains unclear when the fixture will be rearranged for, with Tottenham next due to host Brentford on Thursday, while Burnley visit Wolves the day before.
Spurs collected their first domestic win under new head coach Conte last time out with a 2-1 win over Leeds United, albeit their good work came undone in a 2-1 reverse on Thursday against the Europa Conference League's lowest-ranked side, NS Mura of Slovenia.