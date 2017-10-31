Tottenham send scouts to keep tabs on Ajax starlets

Bengaluru, October 31: Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are keeping close tabs on Ajax duo Justin Kluivert and Donny van de Beek.
The two talented youngsters have garnered attention following their good displays at the top level since their promotion to the first team and as per reports, Spurs are big fans of the duo.
The North London giants are scouting a number of specific clubs across Europe that also develop young players and Ajax is at the top of their list which is hardly a surprise. The Dutch club boast the best academy in the history of football and still produce some amazing talents.
Having had success recruiting from Ajax in recent years, Spurs are sticking with the same formula.
They have already signed Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen, while centre-back Davinson Sanchez cost a club record £38.4million deal in the summer. Toby Alderweireld, their star defender is another ajax youth product but he was not signed directly from the Dutch side.
Forward Kluivert, 18, the son of former Netherlands and Barcelona striker Patrick, has been watched by Spurs for some time.
Van de Beek has been impressing in the Ajax midfield. The 20-year-old has one goal and one assist to his name so far this season.
It is reported that Steve Hitchens is in charge of scouting at Tottenham and he returned to the club earlier this year.
In the summer recruited five players, Sanchez, Juan Foyth, Serge Aurier, Fernando Llorente and Paulo Gazzaniga, to considerably strengthened the squad in terms of both depth and quality.
Tottenham are also thought to be keeping a keen eye on Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz, an 18-year-old Germany youth international.
He has more than 30 Bundesliga appearances under his belt already and three assists this season.
Mauricio Pochettino is a brilliant manager when it comes to working with young players and the club are on the rise. So, recruiting the best young players in Europe makes lot of sense for the club.