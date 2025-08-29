Why Rajeev Shukla Took Over As BCCI President After Roger Binny Stepped Down?

India vs Tajikistan Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch CAFA Nations Cup on TV and Online?

PAK vs AFG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan-Afghanistan 1st T20I Tri-Series Match Online And On TV

Football Tottenham Hotspur Secures Signing Of Xavi Simons From RB Leipzig For £52 Million Tottenham Hotspur has signed Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig for £52 million. The midfielder aims to enhance the team's attacking options after previous transfer pursuits. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, August 29, 2025, 23:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the acquisition of Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig for a reported fee of £52 million (€60 million). The 22-year-old midfielder, who was previously linked with Chelsea, has chosen to join the Europa League winners. This signing concludes Tottenham's search for an attacking midfielder after unsuccessful attempts to secure Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze.

Simons' move to Spurs follows his permanent transfer to Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain in January. Despite a £50 million move just seven months ago, Simons decided to leave Leipzig after they failed to qualify for the Champions League. During his time at Leipzig, he played 78 matches, scoring 22 goals and assisting another 22.

While at Leipzig, Simons was instrumental in creating opportunities, leading the team with 174 chances created across all competitions. His ability to both score and assist made him a valuable asset. The Dutch international's versatility allows him to excel in multiple positions, including as a No. 10 and on the left wing.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank expressed his satisfaction with the signing, stating, "I'm really pleased we have brought Xavi in - he is a great addition to the squad." Frank highlighted Simons' experience and ability to contribute goals and assists as key factors in his recruitment.

Upon joining Tottenham, Simons shared his excitement: "I'm really happy and can't wait to get going. I've been dreaming of this for a long time." He praised the club and its head coach, feeling confident that it was the right fit for him. Simons aims to bring flair, hard work, and discipline to his new team.

The Dutchman becomes Tottenham's seventh signing of the summer transfer window. He joins other new arrivals such as Mohammed Kudus, Mathys Tel, and Joao Palhinha in strengthening the squad. Spurs are optimistic about their prospects with these additions.

Simons' decision to leave Leipzig was influenced by their failure to secure Champions League football. His departure marks a significant change for both clubs involved. As he embarks on this new chapter with Tottenham, fans eagerly anticipate his contributions on the pitch.

The arrival of Xavi Simons is expected to bolster Tottenham's attacking options significantly. With his proven track record in creating chances and scoring goals, he is set to become an integral part of their campaign this season.