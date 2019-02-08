Tottenham target Leicester City star Maddison to replace Eriksen

Bengaluru, February 8: Leicester City star James Maddison is the man Tottenham want as replacement for Christian Eriksen if they lose the Dane in the summer, according to reports in England.
Eriksen has been linked with a move away from Spurs in recent months and his exit would leave big boots to fill at the north London club.
It is believed that Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea are all interested in signing Eriksen, who has just 18 months left on his current contract and talks over an extension have stalled this season.
Spurs will be desperate not to lose the former Ajax star for free in 2020 and will consider selling him if no deal can be reached, with hopes they could get up to £60million.
But reports in Spain suggest Los Blancos will not put a bid in for the Danish star, paving the way for the Premier League rivals to battle for his signature.
Spurs are therefore understood to be looking for a worthy successor of the Danish international and they have reportedly identified the Leicester City star as their first choice.
Maddison, 22, arrived at the King Power Stadium last summer following his £22m move from Norwich and he has taken to the Premier League with quite an ease, scoring five and assisting four already this term, although his last goal came two months ago.
His performances were enough to convince England manager Gareth Southgate to call the Coventry-born star up to the senior side for the Nations League double-header in October.
The Englishman had been part of the Under-21 set up alongside team-mates Demarai Gray and Ben Chilwell before making the step up with the left-back.
Spurs have been keeping tabs on Maddison since he was a teenager at Coventry, seeing him as someone who could replicate the rise Dele Alli has enjoyed in recent years.
They were put off by the £7m price quoted by the Sky Blues but now they might have to pay around £50m if they wanted to lure him to the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.