Champions League final: FIFA 19 predicts Liverpool v Tottenham

By
liverpooltottenham - Cropped

Madrid, May 31: Predicting the outcome of Saturday's tantalising all-English Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool is no easy feat.

The Reds agonisingly missed out on the Premier League title by a solitary point to Manchester City and, having lost in the showpiece of Europe's premier club competition to Real Madrid 12 months ago, you could argue Jurgen Klopp's side have the edge.

However, on the flip side, the stars have aligned for Spurs. Mauricio Pochettino's men escaped from the group stages despite gaining only one point from their first three games, survived a last-gasp VAR review against City in the quarters and then eliminated Ajax with an injury-time goal from Lucas Moura.

OPTA Numbers | Combined XI

So, if recent form is not making it any easier to pick a winner, we at Omnisport decided to ask for a little help from the in-depth world of FIFA 19?

Setting up a CPU v CPU Tottenham v Liverpool scenario, we let the video game decide the outcome in Madrid for us! Take a look at how things transpired below...

THE TEAMS:

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Kieran Tripper, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose; Moussa Sissoko, Victor Wanyama, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Son Heung-min; Harry Kane.

Subs: Paulo Gazzaniga, Ben Davies, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura, Fernando Llorente.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino.

Subs: Simon Mignolet, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, James Milner, Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri.

FIRST HALF

The teams made their way out onto the pitch to a rousing reception at the Wanda Metropolitano...

Tottenham were on the front foot early doors and Dele Alli went close with this near-post header...

Liverpool quickly grew into the game and virtual Sadio Mane proved just as effective as the real version when brilliantly heading home Mohamed Salah's teasing cross after 20 minutes...

But the Reds were quickly caught cold. Alli's dummy run from a corner left Liverpool's defence confused and Jan Vertonghen powered home Christian Eriksen's centre!

SECOND HALF

The teams remained level until the break, but Spurs' computer-generated supporters were soon celebrating wildly after this long-range thunderbolt from Alli!

But, just like the real Liverpool, Klopp's side threw the proverbial kitchen sink at Spurs, leading to this well-taken leveller from Salah.

EXTRA TIME

That goal took the match into extra-time and, after a nervy opening additional period, Fabinho - of all people - had ice running through his veins with this cool finish in the closing moments!

A desperate Spurs pushed forward in search of an equaliser that would force a dramatic penalty shoot-out...but Harry Kane's header failed to find a way past Alisson.

Jordan Henderson lifted the trophy and Liverpool were left celebrating Champions League glory after a 3-2 thriller!

So, there we have it. FIFA 19 reckons we're in for a back-and-forth match in Madrid! Now it's over to the real Tottenham and Liverpool to do battle for real...

Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
