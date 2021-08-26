Transfer Deadline Day 2021: Dates and potential transfers

Bengaluru, August 26: The transfer window has been opened since June 9th for Premier League and July 1st for the other top leagues around Europe.
Although many sides have struggled from the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic, there have still been big movements in transfer window.
And with just a few days remaining for the deadline, clubs across the continent are now desperately finalising their squads, with a number of high-profile players still looking for a move.
Here is all you need to know about the summer transfer window ahead of the impending transfer deadline day:
When is the deadline day?
Even though the Premier League window started earlier than the other four leagues, the transfer window will close in all five top leagues on 31 August 2021 but at different times.
The Premier League transfer window will close at 11 PM BST on August 31 (3:30 AM IST on September 1). In Germany the window will close at 5 PM BST on August 31 (9:30 PM IST), while in Spain it is expected to close around midnight.
Notable Deals Done So Far
French giants Paris Saint Germain caught the most headlines this summer as they roped in four big names in a single window. Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum and most notably Lionel Messi all were roped in for a free deal.
Premier League powerhouses as usual also splashed the cash as much as ever. Manchester City broke the British transfer record to sign Jack Grealish for £100m.
Manchester United also completed the £73million signing of Jadon Sancho, with Raphael Varane also arriving from Real Madrid for £34million. Chelsea re-signed Romelu Lukaku for a whopping £98million, while Arsenal spent £50million for English talent Ben White.
Big names that could be on the move before the deadline
Juventus star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly seeking an exit from Italy and has been linked over a move. Both Manchester giants have been touted as his potential destination while PSG too have been credited with an interest.
PSG star Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand, is also reportedly pushing for a transfer to Real Madrid and the La Liga side reportedly have already made an offer of £137million.
Bernardo Silva is another big name who has been linked with an exit. The Portuguese reportedly has his heart set on moving to LaLiga - with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid among his supposed suitors. AC Milan too have shown interest recently.
Spurs's record signing Tanguy Ndombele could also be on his way out of the club who has been left out of the squad by manager Nuno Espirito Santo so far.