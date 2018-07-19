Transfer: Real Madrid close in on Chelsea duo

Bengaluru, July 19: Real Madrid's heavily depleted squad with the sole departure of Cristiano Ronaldo is finally ready for a major update. The Champions League record holders have planned a double raid of Chelsea stars and national team-mates - Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard. Evidently, the Belgian internationals have agreed to personal terms verbally and just wait for a formal deal to go through.
Real Madrid had prepared a swoop for some major stars immediately after the Champions League final, following some controversial statements by Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. Though Bale was coy on leaving, Ronaldo was much firm. Paris-Saint Germain duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar led the speculation list.
But Mbappe committed himself to Paris following his World Cup win, which has reportedly also convinced Neymar to snub Real Madrid. Robert Lewandowski was second, but his form in the World Cup kept Real Madrid from luring him to La Liga. Bayern Munich's new coach Niko Kovac also urged Lewandowski to stay.
Finally, Real Madrid will aim to put plan C into effect. Eden Hazard's long pending move to his dream club will see the light of day now. Added bonus is that Real will also swoop in Thibaut Courtois with Hazard. Courtois has been adamant on coming to Madrid due to his personal reasons. His family lives in Madrid and Courtois now wants a reunion with his family. With Courtois' contract expiring in a year's time and talks over an extension reaching gridlock, it looks as though Chelsea will be forced to cash in for around £35 million.
Eden Hazard will also command a world-record transfer fee in excess of £200 million, but that apparently hasn't deterred Madrid, with Marca claiming the La Liga side have also verbally agreed on personal terms with both stars.
Hazard and Courtois had a wonderful World Cup in Russia. Courtois being adjudged the best keeper with his Golden Glove award, while Hazard finished the campaign with the most successful dribbles.
