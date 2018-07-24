Transfer rumours: Paul Pogba eager to rejoin Juventus

Bengaluru, July 24: Manchester United's new campaign did not get off to the desired start. With Alexis Sanchez denied a visa to United States and Mourinho publicly denouncing his team and the players at his disposal, United also suffered a goal-less draw in their first pre-season match. But now things could go worse as Manchester United's record transfer is seeking a way out of the former Europa League champions.
Pogba has to give his best for United - Mourinho calls for focus
Paul Pogba was inspirational in France's World Cup triumph, but his spat with Jose Mourinho from last season still continues despite comments of peace between both. Reportedly, Pogba is done with his second spell with the Premier League club and wants to return to his former club, Juventus. It has sensationally been claimed that Pogba has told United he wants to rejoin Juventus. Spanish newspaper Marca say Pogba has informed United of his desire to quit via his super-agent Mino Raiola.
The Cristiano Ronaldo effect is surely one of the reasons as Pogba would love to play besides one of the greatest player in modern football. Marca say Barcelona were sounded out over a possible destination for Pogba but the discussions went no further than initial consultations. Now Mino Raiola holds key for Pogba's return to Serie A. Raiola's relation with United is supposedly deteriorating, especially after the Henrik Mkhitaryan deal and Zlatan Ibrahimovic move.
Pep Guardiola revealed last season that both Pogba and Mkhitaryan were offered to Manchester City - claims United reject. If Pogba leaves it will only be keeper Sergio Romero left as Raiola's client at Manchester United.
Mourinho, who left the 25-year-old out of his first XI at times last season, opened up about Pogba on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The Portuguese said: "To win the World Cup can only be a positive thing. I can only imagine that is only positive, is amazing, is fantastic. So many good players never had the chance to be world champions.
"For Paul, I think to be world champion can only be fantastic. I think the future for him in the French national team, amongst that fantastic group of players, can only be brilliant, and I hope that he understands why he was very good."