Transfer rumours: Ronaldo set for Juventus move?

Bengaluru, July 5: Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup campaign began on a supreme high as the Portuguese captain netted a hat-trick against Spain to earn the Euro 2016 champions a vital point, whilst scoring the winner against Morocco to secure a place in the knockout phase. However, his form slumped as Portugal narrowly escaped with 1-1 draw against Iran and bowed out to Uruguay in the Round-of-16, Ronaldo going goal-less on both occasions.
Soon after his exit rumours surfaced that Juventus are serious on signing him, but couldn't grab much attention. Italian newspaper Tuttosport led with the move on Wednesday, with Ronaldo on their cover and the headline: "Cristiano, one step away from Juventus."
Soon after his fifth Champions League final victory in May, Ronaldo hinted of taking on a new challenge after nine years at the Bernabeu. Reportedly, Ronaldo is upset and angry for certain reasons with Real Madrid and is really considering a move.
Firstly, Madrid's interest in Neymar has seen Ronaldo slump to number two in popularity. Secondly, Ronaldo feels that the club has betrayed him by not making him the highest paid player with a new contract and also not extending their full support in his tax fraud case. And lastly, Ronaldo is quite annoyed with the Madrid boo-boys continuously criticizing his performances.
But these problems have persisted in the past as well. Ronaldo has been linked to a move away Madrid for the past three seasons, but has always been awarded a bigger pay-cheque on each occasion and has stayed on to win the Champions League title on each occasion.
But fans and pundits believe that this season might be a little different. Although he is showing no signs of turning old, Ronaldo will turn 34 next year. And according to Madrid president Florentino Perez, this is the perfect opportunity to cash-in on Ronaldo with a possible 100 million euros transfer fee, which Juventus are willing to pay.
This will prompt Madrid to gain a few extra million euros for Neymar, while also offering a high-wage contract with Ronaldo's pay-cheque taken care by Juventus.
