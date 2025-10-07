Football Trossard Dismisses Arsenal Exit Rumours, Focuses On International Duties Leandro Trossard has firmly stated that leaving Arsenal was never an option for him. He aims to maintain his impressive form as he prepares for Belgium's World Cup qualifiers. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 22:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Leandro Trossard has dismissed any speculation about leaving Arsenal, focusing instead on maintaining his impressive form for international duty. He joined the Gunners from Brighton in January 2023 for an initial £20 million fee, with £7 million in potential add-ons. Since then, he has become a vital part of Mikel Arteta's squad.

Trossard has been a consistent performer for Arsenal, featuring more than any other player since his arrival. He has played 132 matches across all competitions, contributing to 53 goals with 30 goals and 23 assists. Only Bukayo Saka has surpassed him in goal involvements, with 74 (43 goals and 31 assists).

Despite rumours linking him to a move due to new signings like Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze, Trossard was never considering leaving. "There are always rumours like that. Leaving has never really been an option. I feel very good at Arsenal," he told reporters.

At the start of the season, Trossard faced some challenges with an injury, which limited his playing time. This led to speculation about his future at the club. However, he has made eight appearances this season, starting four times and often making significant impacts as a substitute.

Trossard's influence off the bench is notable; he has contributed more goals as a substitute than any other Premier League player since joining Arsenal, with 15 goal involvements (11 goals and four assists). "I've had some good weeks, both individually and with Arsenal," he said. "I'm finally a fit footballer again, a player in top form."

His recent performances have earned him a call-up for Belgium's World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Wales. Belgium currently sits second in Group J with one game less than leaders North Macedonia.

Upcoming International Matches

Trossard acknowledged the challenge ahead at Planet Group Arena but remains optimistic about Belgium's chances. "It's up to us to win on Friday and go to Wales with a good feeling," he stated. "North Macedonia also has quality. We can't underestimate them so we have to try to kill the game off as quickly as possible."

If Trossard plays in both of Belgium's October fixtures, he will be just one appearance away from reaching 50 caps for his country.