Football Tullis-Joyce Excited For Manchester United's Champions League Debut Against Valerenga Phallon Tullis-Joyce shares her enthusiasm as Manchester United Women gear up for their first Champions League match against Valerenga. The team is ready to face new challenges after progressing through qualifiers. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 20:26 [IST]

Manchester United's goalkeeper, Phallon Tullis-Joyce, expressed the team's readiness for their Champions League opener against Valerenga on Wednesday. The match at Progress With Unity Stadium marks the beginning of their European campaign after advancing through two qualifying rounds. United remains unbeaten in the Women's Super League, recently drawing 1-1 with Chelsea and currently holding fourth place, just two points from the top.

The upcoming fixture is a historic first Champions League meeting between Manchester United and Valerenga. While this is United's debut in the competition, Valerenga has faced English teams before, losing twice to Arsenal in last season's group stage. The anticipation for this encounter is high among players and fans alike.

Tullis-Joyce shared her enthusiasm about competing on the European stage. "It's been super fun to see the draw and to follow along and then see who we're playing," she said. She highlighted the thrill of progressing past qualifiers and facing tougher matches ahead, viewing it as an exciting challenge for the team.

Since joining from OL Reign last year, Tullis-Joyce has been impressive, achieving three clean sheets in five league games this season. This record ties her for the most clean sheets in the Women's Super League so far. Her performance has been crucial to Manchester United's strong defensive showing.

The goalkeeper also expressed excitement about encountering different playing styles and talents in European football. "I think you could just pick anything from any of those teams [we're facing]. It is so, so exciting to me," she remarked. The diversity of opponents offers a unique challenge that she and her teammates relish.

Tullis-Joyce emphasized the team's love for challenges and adaptability against various opponents. "We definitely love a challenge and love being able to adapt to anything that we play against," she stated confidently. The team is eager to test themselves against some formidable opponents in their Champions League journey.

As Manchester United prepares for their debut in Europe's elite competition, they aim to make a significant impact. With a strong domestic form backing them up, they are poised to face Valerenga with confidence and determination. The team looks forward to showcasing their skills on this prestigious platform.