Twitter reaction to Chelsea blunder tweet after transfer ban

Bengaluru, February 28: Premier League giants Chelsea asked their fans via Twitter who the club should sign in the summer transfer window despite FIFA imposing a transfer ban on them just a week ago and they had some hilarious response from their fans.
FIFA on Friday (February 22) announced that Chelsea would be banned from signing players in the next two transfer windows after they were found guilty of breaching rules while recruiting overseas players under the age of 18.
Chelsea, however, announced that they would appeal the findings of FIFA's Disciplinary Committee.
"Who would you want to sign in the summer," Chelsea asked via Twitter along with a link to a 'Media Watch' section on their website which said the club was looking at AC Milan centre back Alessio Romagnoli as a potential target.
The tweet was immediately removed leaving many fans outraged, with one asking the club to sign a new social media team instead.
While, others saw the funny side and suggested Spanish keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga should have the final say following his refusal to be substituted by Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri during extra time in Sunday's League Cup final defeat by Manchester City.
Here is how twitter reacted to Chelsea's gaffe:
Are you serious...— Lav (@LavCFC) February 27, 2019
Smh. This is out of control.— Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) February 27, 2019
which individual is in charge of the account? he/she needs to be fired— kayy (@kobbyJay_r) February 27, 2019
and thus this mean nothing of the board members got the account on notification?
Kepa has taken charge of this account— davidcraft (@dav1dcraft007) February 27, 2019
STOP THIS— spencer (@washinmasheen) February 27, 2019
Favourite Parody account tbh pic.twitter.com/Jcw53vR2zM— CFC Daily (@CFCDaily) February 27, 2019
