Two top clubs interested in signing Memphis Depay in summer window

Bengaluru, Feb 21: Memphis Depay's Barcelona career could be short-lived as according to rumours, the club is already thinking about parting with the Dutch forward next summer.
Despite starting his Barcelona career well Depay has managed just a sub-par tally of eight goals and two assists in 23 appearances across all competitions. New manager Xavi has had a new frontline thanks to the new offensive signings in the market of winter and Depay does not seem to fit in it.
From being one of the pillars of Koeman’s project, Depay reportedly has become one without a role under Xavi.
Depay only signed a two-year contract with the club last summer and so the next transfer window of the year could be the last opportunity for them to recoup a handy sum from his sale. In light of his recent downfall, the Spanish are said to be considering scenarios in which they move Depay into the market. The 28-year-old as a result is already attracting suitors.
According to rumours, these are the two clubs that have already expressed desire in signing him:
Paris Saint Germain
Depay is the subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain over a possible move in the summer transfer window. The French giants are reportedly eyeing the Dutch attacker as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who could join Real Madrid on a free transfer. Moreover, the club could also lose another attacker Mauro Icardi next summer. PSG will therefore need to enter the market for a replacement, with Depay emerging as a viable target.
Olympique Lyon
Depay's former side Lyon are also reportedly interested in re-signing him. Depay spent four and half years with the French side and arguably was their best performer. He scored 76 goals and assisted 55 times in just 178 appearances. It is now understood that Lyon have been alerted by his availability and wish to re-sign him. The French club reportedly have been already in touch with Depay's camp. And considering their struggles since his departure last summer, he could be a welcome addition at the Groupama Stadium.