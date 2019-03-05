Football

U-17 World Cupper Aniket Jadhav to train at Blackburn Rovers

By Pti
jadhav

Mumbai, March 5: Aniket Jadhav, who was a member of the Indian Under-17 World Cup team in 2017, has been picked to undergo a training spell at English Championship football club Blackburn Rover.

Jadhav played in all three matches for India at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup hosted by India in October 2017, a media release said on Tuesday. Jadhav would thus be the first Indian professional player to train in England at Blackburn Rovers' Academy at Brockhall village, Lancashire.

Blackburn Rovers are owned by Venkys London Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pune-based Venkateshwara Hatcheries Group. Balaji Rao, owner of Blackburn Rovers Football Club, said, "We, as supporters of sport, especially football, want to help young Indian talent. Our Academy at Blackburn Rovers is one of the finest Category 1 Academy in the UK. This training stint will help Aniket to develop technically as a player, which will in turn contribute to the improvement of his performances on the pitch.

"We want to support young talented footballers in the best way possible to help improve the Indian national team's performances and FIFA ranking on world stage," he added.

Jadhav, who currently plays for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), said, "I would like to thank Blackburn Rovers FC for believing in me and my ability, and inviting me to train at their world class academy."

Meanwhile, Mukul Choudari of Jamshedpur FC said, "We are very happy for Aniket. In fact, very rarely do Indian football players get such an opportunity and if they get it at this age, it is just fantastic, as this will only help him grow and enhance his skills further. It is going to be a win-win (situation) for everybody."

IND 250/10 (48.2 vs AUS
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 19:06 [IST]
