UCL 2025-26: Full List of Qualified Teams for Champions League Group Stages, Pots - All You Need to Know

The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 has received its full list of teams, as the final few qualified at the end of the qualifiers on Wednesday.
The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League league phase (formerly known as the group stage) features 36 teams divided into four pots based on their 2025 UEFA club coefficients, with the Champions League title holders automatically placed as the top seed in Pot 1. The draw for the league phase will take place on August 28, 2025, in Monaco.
Defending Champions PSG, along with the eight best teams in terms of ranking, have found their place in Pot 1. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool all are stacked in the best placed pot ahead of the draw.
The final qualified teams through qualifiers have joined in Pot 4. Last year's semifinalists Arsenal have been placed in Pot 2 despite their excellent outing last season.
Here are the full list of teams along with their pots for the UEFA Champions League group stages.
Paris
Saint-Germain
Real Madrid
Manchester City
Bayern Munich
Liverpool
Internazionale
Chelsea
Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona
Arsenal
Bayer Leverkusen
Atlético Madrid
Benfica
Atalanta
Villarreal
Juventus
Eintracht Frankfurt
Club Brugge
Tottenham
Hotspur
PSV Eindhoven
Ajax
Napoli
Sporting CP
Olympiacos
Slavia Prague
Bodo/Glimt
Marseille
F.C.
København
AS Monaco
Galatasaray
Union St.-Gilloise
FK Qarabag
Athletic Club
Newcastle United
Pafos
Kairat Almaty
The final of the UEFA Champions League this season will be played next year in Budapest on May 30. The first gameweek of the group stages is set to be played from September 16 to September 18.