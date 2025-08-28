Grimsby Town vs Man United Live Streaming and Telecast: Where to Watch EFL Cup Round 2 Match across the World?

Football UCL 2025-26: Full List of Qualified Teams for Champions League Group Stages, Pots - All You Need to Know By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 7:35 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 has received its full list of teams, as the final few qualified at the end of the qualifiers on Wednesday.

The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League league phase (formerly known as the group stage) features 36 teams divided into four pots based on their 2025 UEFA club coefficients, with the Champions League title holders automatically placed as the top seed in Pot 1. The draw for the league phase will take place on August 28, 2025, in Monaco.

Defending Champions PSG, along with the eight best teams in terms of ranking, have found their place in Pot 1. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool all are stacked in the best placed pot ahead of the draw.

The final qualified teams through qualifiers have joined in Pot 4. Last year's semifinalists Arsenal have been placed in Pot 2 despite their excellent outing last season.

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Qualified Teams and Pots

Here are the full list of teams along with their pots for the UEFA Champions League group stages.

POT 1

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Manchester City

Bayern Munich

Liverpool

Internazionale

Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona

POT 2

Arsenal

Bayer Leverkusen

Atlético Madrid

Benfica

Atalanta

Villarreal

Juventus

Eintracht Frankfurt

Club Brugge

POT 3

Tottenham Hotspur

PSV Eindhoven

Ajax

Napoli

Sporting CP

Olympiacos

Slavia Prague

Bodo/Glimt

Marseille

POT 4

F.C. København

AS Monaco

Galatasaray

Union St.-Gilloise

FK Qarabag

Athletic Club

Newcastle United

Pafos

Kairat Almaty

The final of the UEFA Champions League this season will be played next year in Budapest on May 30. The first gameweek of the group stages is set to be played from September 16 to September 18.