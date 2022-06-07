Football
UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage: Draw Date, Qualified Teams, Matchday Dates - All You Need to Know

UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season Group Stage Draw scheduled for August 2022
The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will kick off with the preliminary qualifying round semifinals on June 21 which will start the journey to fill up the remaining slots for the UCL Group Stages, which will start in September.

However, 26 teams, including the UCL holders, Europa League holders, respective league champions from the top 12 associations, have already booked their spots for the Group Stage draw, which is scheduled to take place in August.

Also, 6 runners-up from leagues of associations 1-6, 4 third-placed teams from associations 1-4 and 4 fourth-placed teams from associations 1-4 have also reached the group stages.

Top 12 Association Rankings for UCL 2022-23

Ranking Association
1 England
2 Spain
3 Italy
4 Germany
5 France
6 Portugal
7 Netherlands
8 Russia
9 Belgium
10 Austria
11 Scotland
12 Ukraine

Six more teams will join the already qualified teams in time for the group stage draw following the qualifying process - preliminary qualifying round in June followed by first qualifying round which takes place in July and the qualifying is set to conclude with play-offs in August.

Here is the UCL qualifying and play-off draw dates and match dates:

Round Draw Date First Leg Dates Second Leg Dates
Preliminary round June 7 21 June 2022 (semi-finals) 24 June 2022 (final)
First qualifying round June 14 5–6 July 2022 12–13 July 2022
Second qualifying round June 15 19–20 July 2022 26–27 July 2022
Third qualifying round July 18 2–3 August 2022 9 August 2022
Play-offs August 1 16–17 August 2022 23–24 August 2022

As mentioned earlier, 26 teams have already booked their slots for the group stage draw. Which are the clubs that have qualified for UCL 2022-23 group stages? Check out the clubs and how they qualified with pot numbers below:

Sl No. Team Qualification Route Pot No.
1 Real Madrid La Liga Champions and UCL Holders 1
2 Manchester City Premier League Champions 1
3 Milan Serie A Champions 1
4 Bayern Munich Bundesliga Champions 1
5 PSG Ligue 1 Champions 1
6 Porto Primeira Liga Champions 1
7 Ajax Eredivisie Champions 1
8 Celtic Scottish Premier League Champions 4
9 Shakhtar Donetsk Ukrainian Premier League Champions 3
10 RB Salzburg Austrian Bundesliga Champions 3
11 Club Brugge Belgian First Division A 4
12 Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League Champions 1
13 Liverpool Premier League 2nd Place 2
14 Barcelona La Liga 2nd Place 2
15 Inter Serie A 2nd Place 3
16 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2nd Place 3
17 Marseille Ligue 1 2nd Place 3 or 4
18 Sporting CP Primeira Liga 2nd Place 3
19 Chelsea Premier League 3rd Place 2
20 Atletico Madrid La Liga 3rd Place 2
21 Napoli Serie A 3rd Place 3
22 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 3rd Place 3
23 Tottenham Premier League 4th Place 2
24 Sevilla La Liga 4th Place 2
25 Juventus Serie A 4th Place 2
26 RB Leipzig Bundesliga 4th Place 2

When is the UCL 2022-23 Group Stage Draw?

The Champions League 2022-23 season group stage draw will take place on August 25, 2022, a day after the play-off matches. The draw will take place in Istanbul, Turkey and will start at 6 PM CEST (9:30 PM IST).

With the World Cup being staged in November-December this year, the group stage matches have been scheduled to start in September and conclude by November 2, 2022.

The Group Stage will feature 32 teams divided into 8 groups of 4 teams with each team facing the remaining three in their respective groups in double round-robin (home and away) matches.

Here is the schedule for UCL 2022-23 Group Stage matches:

UCL Group Stage Matchday Dates
1 6–7 September 2022
2 13–14 September 2022
3 4–5 October 2022
4 11–12 October 2022
5 25–26 October 2022
6 1–2 November 2022
Story first published: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 21:09 [IST]
