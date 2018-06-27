UEFA lift alcohol ban from European football

Bengaluru, June 27: European football's executive committee has given the fans something more to cheer about as UEFA have amended their rules and decided to allow the consumption of alcohol at European games next season.
UEFA's executive committee made the decision to amend article 36 of its stadium and security regulations for the start of 2018-19 at a meeting in Kiev.
Earlier there had been a rule which forbid the sale of any alcoholic drinks inside stadiums prior to and during Champions League and Europa League games. However, the European committee now has decided to amend the rules and has announced that consumption of alcohol will be allowed in the stadium.
However, certain limitations will also be implicated here as alcoholic drinks will only be allowed in countries that permit alcohol in the stands, such as Germany, but not in those that do not, such as England.
In UK fans will now be able to purchase alcohol on the stadium concourse but they have to finish the drink before taking their seat in the stands.
The amended article 36 of UEFA's Safety and Security Regulations reads: “The match organiser may only sell or distribute alcohol within the stadium or its private environs if and within the limits permitted under the national and local law as applicable from time to time.“
Football Supporters Europe, which represents fans across the continent had been a strong opposer of this rule for a long time and following the changes, they have now warmly welcomed the new addition.
"For a long time football supporters have felt unfairly treated in comparison with fans of other sports like rugby, to say the least," CEO Ronan Evain said. "It is not the sport you follow which makes you behave better or worse. Furthermore, the alcohol ban did not apply to VIP areas at football matches, causing a two-class society even within the stadia.
"Supporters felt that the alcohol banning policy was paternalistic, as there is absolutely no evidence or research to suggest that banning alcohol in a stadium has any bearing whatsoever on preventing or curtailing football-related disorder in and around it."
The 2018-19 Champions league season will be on the course at the end of this month with Qualifying rounds and the change will be seen applicable onwards from then.
