Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings into Chelsea chants

By Opta

London, January 15: UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Chelsea following allegations their fans sang anti-Semetic songs during the club's Europa League clash with MOL Vidi in December.

The incidents, which occurred just days after four Chelsea fans were suspended by the club after claims they racially abused Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling during the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge, are said to have taken place during the 2-2 draw on December 13.

Chelsea reacted angrily at the time, releasing a statement denouncing those allegedly involved.

It read: "Anti-Semitism and any kind of racial or religious hatred is abhorrent to this club and the overwhelming majority of our fans.

"It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities.

"Any individuals that can't summon the brainpower to comprehend this simple message and are found to have shamed the club by used using anti-Semitic or racist words or actions will face the strongest possible action from the club."

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will deal with this case at its next meeting on February 28, 2019.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 133/2 (25.2 vs AUS 298/9
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 14:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue