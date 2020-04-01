Football
UEFA postpones all international matches scheduled for June; suspends Champions League, Europa League games

By

Bengaluru, April 1: With the Coronavirus pandemic gripping the world and all sporting activity put on hold, the UEFA on Wednesday (April 1) held a meeting over video conference to decide the next course of action.

The UEFA Executive Committee took a series of decisions following the meeting with the general secretaries of all the 55 UEFA member associations and recommendations made by the working groups created on March 17.

While international fixtures were postponed, the UEFA also suspended all Champions League and Europa League matches until further notice.

Here’s a comprehensive list of the decisions taken during the meeting on April 1.

On competition matters:

  • All national team matches for men and women due to be played in June 2020 are postponed until further notice. This includes the play-off matches for UEFA EURO 2020 and qualifying matches for UEFA Women's EURO 2021
  • All other UEFA competition matches, including the centralised international friendly matches, remain postponed until further notice.
  • Youth national team competitions:

(i) the UEFA European Under-17 Championship final tournament scheduled for May 2020 is cancelled;

(ii) the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final tournament scheduled for July 2020 is cancelled;

(iii) the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final tournament scheduled for May 2020 is postponed until further notice (as it is a qualifying competition for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup);

(iv) the UEFA European Under-19 Championship final tournament scheduled for July 2020 is postponed until further notice (as it is a qualifying competition for the FIFA U-20 World Cup)

  • The UEFA Futsal Champions League finals scheduled for April 2020 are postponed until further notice.
  • The deadlines related to all 2020/21 UEFA club competitions are postponed until further notice, in particular as regards the admission process and the registration of players. UEFA will set new deadlines in due course.

On club licensing and financial fair play matters:

  • The Executive Committee reiterated its full commitment to club licensing and Financial Fair Play and agreed that the current exceptional circumstances necessitate some specific interventions to facilitate the work of member associations and clubs.
  • It supports the proposal to give member associations more time to complete the club licensing process, until the admission process for next season's UEFA club competitions has been redefined.
  • As a result of the increasing uncertainty generated by the ongoing extraordinary events, the Executive Committee also decided to suspend the club licensing provisions that relate to the preparation and assessment of clubs' future financial information. This decision applies exclusively for participation in the 2020/21 UEFA club competitions.

Source: UEFA.com

Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 20:49 [IST]
