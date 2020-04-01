UEFA postpones all international matches scheduled for June; suspends Champions League, Europa League games

Bengaluru, April 1: With the Coronavirus pandemic gripping the world and all sporting activity put on hold, the UEFA on Wednesday (April 1) held a meeting over video conference to decide the next course of action.
The UEFA Executive Committee took a series of decisions following the meeting with the general secretaries of all the 55 UEFA member associations and recommendations made by the working groups created on March 17.
While international fixtures were postponed, the UEFA also suspended all Champions League and Europa League matches until further notice.
Here’s a comprehensive list of the decisions taken during the meeting on April 1.
On competition matters:
(i) the UEFA European Under-17 Championship final tournament scheduled for May 2020 is cancelled;
(ii) the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final tournament scheduled for July 2020 is cancelled;
(iii) the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final tournament scheduled for May 2020 is postponed until further notice (as it is a qualifying competition for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup);
(iv) the UEFA European Under-19 Championship final tournament scheduled for July 2020 is postponed until further notice (as it is a qualifying competition for the FIFA U-20 World Cup)
On club licensing and financial fair play matters:
Source: UEFA.com