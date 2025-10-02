Football Unai Emery Calls On Aston Villa To Embrace Their Historic Legacy Ahead Of Feyenoord Match Unai Emery emphasises the importance of Aston Villa's history as they prepare to face Feyenoord in the Europa League. Following recent victories, he seeks consistency from his team. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 2:04 [IST]

Aston Villa are set to revisit a historic venue as they prepare to face Feyenoord in the Europa League. The De Kuip stadium holds special memories for Villa, as it was here they triumphed over Bayern Munich 1-0 in 1982 to claim the European Cup. Unai Emery's team aims to build on their promising start in Europe, having already secured a narrow victory against Bologna.

John McGinn's decisive goal ensured a win for Villa in their Europa League opener against Bologna. Despite Ollie Watkins missing a penalty, he later scored against Fulham, contributing to Villa's recent successes. Emery reflected on the significance of returning to De Kuip, stating: "In 1982, Aston Villa were here, and last year we were playing against Bayern Munich, the team they faced, and of course it was something special."

Emery is keen for his squad to maintain consistency following back-to-back wins at Villa Park. He emphasised the importance of sustaining focus and tactical discipline during their upcoming match against Feyenoord. "Tomorrow is very important," he said. "In 90 minutes, to try to be consistent, to try to be focused in everything we will need, tactically and individually."

The manager acknowledged the challenges posed by Feyenoord, highlighting their strong performance in last year's Champions League. Emery noted: "Firstly, because to play away, always is difficult. Secondly, because Europa League is very, very difficult. Thirdly, because Feyenoord performed fantastic last year in Champions League."

Villa have shown improvement after a shaky start to their league campaign. However, Emery insists there is still room for growth both tactically and individually within the team. He stated: "We have a lot of work to do and we still have things to try to analyse deeply and try to get improving."

The atmosphere at De Kuip is expected to be intense, with Feyenoord's supporters known for creating a formidable environment for visiting teams. Emery acknowledged this factor as an additional challenge: "I know the environment is really supporting them and pushing them and playing like one more player for them."

As they prepare for this crucial away fixture in Europe, Aston Villa are determined to draw inspiration from their past achievements while focusing on present challenges. The match against Feyenoord represents not only a test of skill but also an opportunity for Villa to demonstrate resilience and strategic acumen.