Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Unhappy Alexandre Lacazette seeks move out of Arsenal for more playing time

Written By: Sandipan Ghosh
Alexandre Lacazette started the last three games on the bench for Arsenal
Alexandre Lacazette started the last three games on the bench for Arsenal

Bengaluru, August 29: Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette wants to leave Emirates before the end of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Lacazette joined Arsenal only last year to play under Arsene Wenger but wishes to leave London as he's unhappy with the amount of playing time he's getting under new boss Unai Emery. The international transfer market is open until Friday (August 31) and Lacazette can sign with any club outside the Premier League and Serie A.

Arsenal, however, are unlikely to let him go as they will be unable to find a replacement for him in this transfer window at least.

The 27-year-old Frenchman is not happy with the role he has been given in the 2018/19 season and is frustrated with the lack of involvement on the pitch.

In the first three games of the Premier League, Lacazette was used as a substitute in the second half and he's not expected to feature in the Starting XI any time soon. Emery prefers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the centre-forward role and Lacazette sees his value dipping in the team.

The Frenchman’s agent is in touch with various European clubs but Arsenal will not let him go.

Lacazette joined from French Ligue 1 club Lyon on a transfer deal reportedly worth €53 million (£46.5 million) plus up to €7 million (£6.1 million) in potential bonuses. Last season, he appeared in 39 matches for Arsenal, scoring 17 goals and assisting five others.

Lacazette graduated from the Lyon youth system and signed a professional contract with the French club in 2010. He appeared in 275 games for the club and scored 129 goals with 43 more assists, before his first move to Arsenal in the 2017 summer.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India vs England, 4th Test Preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 14:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue