Unhappy Alexandre Lacazette seeks move out of Arsenal for more playing time

Bengaluru, August 29: Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette wants to leave Emirates before the end of the summer transfer window, according to reports.
Lacazette joined Arsenal only last year to play under Arsene Wenger but wishes to leave London as he's unhappy with the amount of playing time he's getting under new boss Unai Emery. The international transfer market is open until Friday (August 31) and Lacazette can sign with any club outside the Premier League and Serie A.
Arsenal, however, are unlikely to let him go as they will be unable to find a replacement for him in this transfer window at least.
💬 "We can see that when everyone works as a team and we understand what the coach asks us to do, we can be a good team"@LacazetteAlex on Emery, @Aubameyang7 and room for personal improvement— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 28, 2018
The 27-year-old Frenchman is not happy with the role he has been given in the 2018/19 season and is frustrated with the lack of involvement on the pitch.
In the first three games of the Premier League, Lacazette was used as a substitute in the second half and he's not expected to feature in the Starting XI any time soon. Emery prefers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the centre-forward role and Lacazette sees his value dipping in the team.
The Frenchman’s agent is in touch with various European clubs but Arsenal will not let him go.
Lacazette joined from French Ligue 1 club Lyon on a transfer deal reportedly worth €53 million (£46.5 million) plus up to €7 million (£6.1 million) in potential bonuses. Last season, he appeared in 39 matches for Arsenal, scoring 17 goals and assisting five others.
Lacazette graduated from the Lyon youth system and signed a professional contract with the French club in 2010. He appeared in 275 games for the club and scored 129 goals with 43 more assists, before his first move to Arsenal in the 2017 summer.