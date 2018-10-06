Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

United star Pogba not on the market – Raiola

By
Paul Pogba is not for sale, says his agent
Paul Pogba is not for sale, says his agent

London, October 6: Manchester United star Paul Pogba is not on the market, according to agent Mino Raiola, who acknowledged the midfielder is "going through a delicate moment".

Pogba's future at Old Trafford has become uncertain following a reported falling out with under-fire United manager Jose Mourinho.

World Cup winner Pogba and Mourinho were captured in a frosty exchange during training last week after the France international was stripped of his vice-captaincy duties.

Pogba also claimed he was banned from talking to the media following United's Champions League stalemate against Valencia on Tuesday, having made several comments that have been taken as veiled digs at Mourinho.

LaLiga champions Barcelona and former club Juventus have emerged as possible suitors for Pogba but Raiola denied the 25-year-old is available.

"I prefer not to talk about him," Raiola told Rai Sport. "He's going through a delicate moment, but he's not on the market."

Pogba has scored four goals in all competitions this season, including two in the Premier League as United prepare to host Newcastle United on Saturday.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, October 6, 2018, 6:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 6, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue