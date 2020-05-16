Football
US youngster Reyna's 1st Bundesliga start foiled by injury

By

Dortmund, May 16: Gio Reyna was set to make his first professional start when Germany's Bundesliga resumed on Saturday following a two-month break caused by the new coronavirus, but the 17-year-old American got hurt during warmups before Dortmund's match against Schalke.

Reyna made his debut for Dortmund on Jan. 18, becoming the youngest American in the Bundesliga at 17 years, 2 months, 5 days. Before the season was stopped by the pandemic, the attacking midfielder had 11 appearances as a substitute: eight in the Bundesliga, two in the Champions League and one in the German Cup.

He scored his first senior goal on Feb. 4 in a German Cup loss to Werder Bremen. He is a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna and women's team player Danielle Egan Reyna.

Reyna left the academy of Major League Soccer's New York City team, where his father was then director of soccer, to sign with Dortmund in July.

Reyna had been set to join the U.S. national team for the first time in March, but the Americans' matches were called off because of the pandemic. The game, played without fans, was among five on Saturday as the Bundesliga became the first major European league to resume following the coronavirus outbreak.

Saturday, May 16, 2020, 21:13 [IST]
