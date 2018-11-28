WATCH: Klopp enjoys 'erotic voice' at news conference

Paris, November 28: Jurgen Klopp seemed distracted at his news conference ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.
After being asked a question in French, the German paused and smiled before revealing the reason for his delayed response.
"That's a very erotic voice by the way, the translator," he said, laughing and offering his earpiece to reporters in the front row. "Congratulations... Wow... Again please!"
Liverpool will be through to the last 16 if they win in Paris and Red Star Belgrade do not beat Napoli.