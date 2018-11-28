Football

WATCH: Klopp enjoys 'erotic voice' at news conference

By Opta
Liverpool face Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday and Jurgen Klopp enjoyed an unexpected treat at his pre-match news conference.
Paris, November 28: Jurgen Klopp seemed distracted at his news conference ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

After being asked a question in French, the German paused and smiled before revealing the reason for his delayed response.

"That's a very erotic voice by the way, the translator," he said, laughing and offering his earpiece to reporters in the front row. "Congratulations... Wow... Again please!"

You can watch the full video here.

The translator sounds erotic - Klopp

Liverpool will be through to the last 16 if they win in Paris and Red Star Belgrade do not beat Napoli.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 14:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 28, 2018

