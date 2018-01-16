Football

WATCH: Neymar nutmegging for fun in PSG training

Neymar Jr

Paris, Jan 16: He missed Paris Saint-Germain's win at Nantes at the weekend, but Neymar was back to his outlandish best in training on Monday (January 15).

The Brazilian was absent from Sunday's 1-0 victory, reportedly due to a rib injury, but seemed to be feeling no ill-effects as PSG returned to the practice pitches.

Ahead of Wednesday's home meeting with Dijon, the Ligue 1 leaders were back in training and Neymar took centre stage, inflicting one outrageous nutmeg on a poor, bewildered opponent during a small-sided game.

Not content with that, he pulled off a similar trick during a game of keep-ball – immediately after Lucas Moura had done exactly the same to the man in the middle. See for yourself...

