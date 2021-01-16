Wayne Rooney leaves from the pitch to the dug out

Chennai, January 16: An English icon, a Manchester United legend, one of the freatest footballers of this generation, Wayne Rooney, popularly called by his fans as 'Wazza’ recently announced his decision to hang up his playing boots to take up the full time managerial role at Championship side, Derby County.
In an official announcement made by Derby County, the club had said that "Rooney decided to call time on his playing career to fully commit to his managerial role at the Club".
Captain. Leader. The greatest.@WayneRooney: The Manager 🐏— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 15, 2021
The club also made a statement that "Derby County Football Club is delighted to confirm the appointment of Wayne Rooney as the club’s new manager".
The 35-year-old has put pen to a contract that runs until June, 2023.
Rooney is the all time leading scorer for England with 53 goals and is also the outfield player with the most appearances for the side with 120 caps to his name.
Wazza wore the iconic number 10 at the club. A striker primarily, he also had the ability to play anywhere on the field as per the demands of the manager.
He is the record goal-scorer with 253 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils. During his 13-year spell at the Theatre of Dreams, Rooney added 16 trophies to his trophy cabinet including five Premier League titles, a Champions League title and a Player of the Season.
At Manchester United, Rooney alongside Cristiano Ronaldo made a formidable duo that helped the club to three successive Premier League triumphs and a Champions League title. Rooney’s best seasons came once Ronaldo left, banging in 34 goals.
Who could forget when he rose against the odds and scored a magnificent 'Bicycle Kick’ goal off a deflected Nani cross? The goal is considered to be one of the best goals ever scored.
That magnificent sprint across the field to put in a tackle like Paulo Maldini and then run forward and put in a cross like David Beckham to set up a 96th minute winner for DC United in the Major League Soccer. These are just two fan favourite moments from a career filled with extraordinary moments.