We'd all like a farewell like Iniesta: Casillas

Bengaluru, May 31: Experienced Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas stated that he would love to re-join his long-time native club Real Madrid while he also adding that he would like to receive the memorable farewell from The Whites which Andres Iniesta recently received from Barcelona.
Casillas was the Real Madrid academy footballer who continued his professional career with the club from 1999 to 2015. After making more than 700 appearances for the club, Casillas moved to Portuguese Primeira Liga club FC Porto.
However, the 37-year-old still has the same feeling for his old club. According to Marca, Casillas recently said, "As soon as I can be in Madrid, I'll go to the Bernabeu as a supporter. I'm 37 years old and 34 of those have been as a fan of the club, that's something that can never be replaced.
"I still sign Real Madrid shirts, even at the Estadio do Dragao, if they called me then I would return, how do you say no to Real Madrid?"
While Andres Iniesta has recently received a memorable farewell during his departure from the FC Barcelona, Casillas also would have liked to have receive that kind of farewell at Bernabeu which he didn't get during his departure in 2015.
However, he still believes that it can be possible in future. Speaking about this Casillas said, "We'd all like such a positive farewell, but it's never too late. My situation at that time was different, but I'm sure there will be reconciliation in the future. We'll see what happens."
The 2010 World Cup winning captain Casillas has not been included in the final squad of 2018 FIFA World Cup that will be played in Russia from June 14 to July 15. However, the 37-year-old has appreciated the head coach Julen Lopetegui's decision to not include him in the upcoming World Cup squad.
Since 2002 FIFA World Cup, it was the first time when Casillas has missed out from the World Cup squad. Talking about that decision, Casillas said, "Julen had the idea to give opportunities to younger players and I believed that was the right thing to do. I understood everything he was looking for and he has strong players.
"Sergio Ramos is the perfect centre-half, I'd always have him in my team, he's 100 times better in the middle than at right back," Casillas added further.
