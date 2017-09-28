We killed the game: Mourinho

Moscow, September 28: Jose Mourinho was pleased with his team's application as Manchester United eased past CSKA Moscow 4-1.
"I think we made it look easy. We started so strongly, I think we surprised them with our attitude and we were really strong. We killed the game. They didn't look as good as they are, but I think because of us," said Mourinho.
He said the result was unexpected.
"It was unexpected, 3-0 at half-time was unexpected. But we started strongly, we were really strong, we pressed them, we recovered the ball and our counter-attack was always fast and dangerous."
Mourinho has a special word for Romelu Lukaku.
"He's having a great record. We know that he's a very good player, he can score lots of goals and playing in a team surrounded by quality players.
But I have to admit that he's scoring really important goals and almost every game. For me, the important thing is not that but the important thing is two matches, six points and a good position in the Champions League."
Mourinho praised Anthony Martial as well. "Yes, he is understanding and appreciating what I want. I think the game also adapted to his qualities, the way we played adapted to his qualities too. He had lots of freedom and lots of support, lots of quality around him too and I'm happy."