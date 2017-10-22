We may have to sell star players, if we fail to qualify for Champions League, says Milan CEO

Bengaluru, October 22: AC Milan chief executive Marco Fassone has delivered a big blow to the Serie A giants as he claimed that the European heavyweights could sell star players if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.
Milan have spent a chunk of money in this transfer window and signed as many as 10 new players in their squad with the likes of Andre Silva, Lucas Biglia, Frank Kessie, Hakan Calhanglou, Andrea Conti and the biggest acquisition of them all, Leonardo Bonucci.
However, the Rossoneri's season is not going as per expectation and the Milan based side are currently facing a huge amount of pressure to deliver results.
Milan have won only four matches in the Serie A among eight, and currently sits at the 10th position, seven points behind fourth-placed Lazio.
And ahead of their match against Genoa on Sunday (October 22), their chief executive Fassone delivered some damaging news as he claimed that there is a big possibility that his team have to sell players next season if they can't claim the Champions League spot.
"It is a plan and an obligation ," Fassone told La Stampa.
"The Champions League is fundamental to our project. To miss it, however, does not block the plans.
"We will delay a year and find the system to balance the failure to enter the Champions League with the sale of one or two top players."
Fassone also talked about the current under fire boss Montella when he was asked if the former Sampdoria boss could get a sack if this form continues to which he replied that the whole team is currently under pressure to perform but he is hopeful that they can bounce back from it.
"We're all under pressure," he added.
"It is needless to think about it though. Here we have to work all in the same direction to find a way out of this.
"The spark is missing. But I'm convinced we will do it."