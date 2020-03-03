We will turn it around, says FC Goa talisman Ferran Corominas

Spanish talisman
Belief in the Gaur locker room though is high even after the setback and forward Ferran Corominas has it in them to turn the tie around.
"Firstly, no excuses. But you've to remember that the best teams in the world have bad matches and results," said the Spanish talisman.
Biggest comeback
"The good thing about this is, however, that we've the opportunity next Saturday to turn this result around."
If the Gaurs are able to get over the steep hump, it will be the biggest comeback recorded in ISL history.
Forca Goa
A team not too unfamiliar with the setting and breaking of records - especially when it comes to scoring goals, the Gaurs will look to make it a night to remember this coming weekend at Fatorda.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda is a venus where their fans come up in large numbers to cheer for the Gaurs.
Till the end
"To everyone in Goa, we promise that we'll fight till the end. We need everyone. All the 11 players on the pitch, the ones on the bench and everyone else in the stands," Corominas said.
"I would request everyone in Goa to pack the stadium to the rafters. We need you all. This tie is not done yet," concluded the ISL's highest-ever goal scorer.