Wenger has no plans to name the successor of his choice

Benngaluru, October 9: Arsene Wenger is into his 22nd season in charge at Arsenal and has given no hint of quittting the top job.
It was only in the beginning of the summer that he signed a two-year contract extension with the north-London club that ties him up there at least till 2019.
But once he retires or loses his job under any condition, the Frenchman has no plans to name the successor of his choice.
"I don't know who will replace me at Arsenal," Wenger was quoted as saying in an interview with beIN Sports.
Exclusive: Who will be #Wenger's successor..? @Arsenal's future is up to the board.
Wenger's job has come under intense scrutiny in recent times. The Gunners had a poor start to the Premier League and missed out on an automatic Champions League slot for the first time in almost two decades.
Yet the management reposed faith in him by giving a two-year contract extension.
Ex-Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti is in search of a job after he severed ties with the Bundesliga giants recently and according to grapevine, the Italian is touted to be one of the prospects to succeed Wenger at Arsenal.
But Wenger remained coy when asked about his potential successor.
"It's the job of my board is to choose the next manager.
"I don't want to do the job of the board."
Arsenal resume their Premier League campaign after the international break with an away game against Watford on Saturday (October 14).
Wenger said his immediate agenda is to get his team back on track after a dismal start which has seen them languishing in the fifth place with just 13 points from seven games.
"When you're the manager of a club, you've to work like you're there forever because it demands total commitment.
"I believe that every football club works when everybody is doing their own job well.
"My job is to prepare the team for the next game and be responsible for the technical policy for Arsenal," he added.