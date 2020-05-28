Football
Werner 'won't get any cheaper' amid Liverpool links, says RB Leipzig chief

By Dejan Kalinic

Leipzig, May 28: RB Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff insisted Timo Werner "won't get any cheaper" amid reports linking the forward with Liverpool.

Werner, 24, is reportedly a target for the Premier League leaders after scoring 30 goals in 39 games in all competitions this season.

According to reports, the Germany international has a release clause of around £49.4million (€55m) that must be triggered by June 15, but Liverpool are said to be unwilling to meet that price.

Mintzlaff, however, said there was no way Werner, who is contracted at the Bundesliga club until 2023, would be any cheaper.

"It won't get any cheaper. We will not sell a player below value if he is under contract for more than a year," he told Sport Bild.

"In general, we always have to ask the following question – can we replace a player if we sell him for less than his market value?

"But, I only think about those things once I have the facts on the table."

Story first published: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 7:50 [IST]
