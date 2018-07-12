West Brom flop Grzegorz Krychowiak wanted by Liverpool as Emre Can replacement

London, July 12: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is weighing up a move for Polish World Cup star and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak who spent last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion, according to reports.
The Reds are looking a midfielder reinforcement following the departure of midfielder Emre Can who opted to sign for Juventus as a free agent this Summer and according to reports, Klopp is now looking for a cut deal for the 28-year-old who made 31 appearances last term as the Baggies were relegated from the top flight.
Two times Europa league winner with Sevilla, Krychowiak signed for Paris Saint-German in 2016 after the Parisians landed the former Sevilla boss Unai Emery as manager. However, his time at Paris did not go down well as failed to replicate the same form of Sevilla and eventually fell out with the boss which saw him making a loan move to Premier league for game-time the last term.
However, even his hyped arrival at Hawthrones could not save West Brom from sinking as the midfielder dropped an ordinary performance that hardly enhanced his reputation.
Following Baggies' relegation, the player is reportedly now not willing to make a return to West Brom whereas the Polish international is also reluctant to return to Paris to sit on the bench.
PSG too reportedly now want to cash in on him and according to reports Liverpool now have enquired about him over a move.
Liverpool have already signed two midfielders, Naby Keita and Fabinho to bolster their midfield but signing up Krychowiak for a bargain deal could make an affordable addition to their squad who would then fill up the void left by Can.
However, the Merseysiders could face competition for his signature from Lokomotiv Moscow, who are also said to be observing the Poland international's situation in the French capital.
Krychowiak lastly featured at the World Cup in Russia this summer, playing every minute of Poland’s three games as they exited at the group stage.
Meanwhile, another midfielder being linked with Liverpool is Juventus' Croatian midfielder Marko Pjaca who is also unwanted by the Serie A winners.
The 23-year-old midfielder last season spent on loan at Schalke and helped his team to finish second in the league, however, Juventus apparently want to offload the player to generate funds to sign other targets and reportedly they have put a £22 million price tag for his signature.
