West Brom sign CR7 in swap deal... sort of

London, Sept. 9: West Brom got their man on Wednesday, but it was not Cristiano Ronaldo.
Although the newly promoted Premier League club introduced the arrival of "CR7", the 101-goal Portugal great will not be turning out at the Hawthorns this season.
West Brom were instead celebrating the capture of Republic of Ireland international Callum Robinson, who will wear their number seven shirt.
Robinson spent the second half of last season on loan with the Baggies as they finished second in the Championship.
He has now joined permanently from Sheffield United, with Scotland winger Oli Burke moving the other way.
Burke burst onto the scene at Nottingham Forest and earned a 2016 transfer to RB Leipzig but has since struggled to make an impact, even after a switch to West Brom the following year.