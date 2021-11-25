West Ham could make a move for Liverpool ace in January - Good deal for the Hammers?

Bengaluru, Nov. 25: Liverpool forward Divock Origi could be the subject of a transfer interest from West Ham this January, as per some latest rumours.
David Moyes wants to sign a striker in January to continue pushing for the top-four and go far in the Europa League this season. With Origi's contract set to expire next summer, it is understood that now the Hammers are contemplating a cut-price deal for the Belgian.
Origi's struggle at Anfield
Origi has been an essential squad player for the Reds over the past couple of seasons. He has produced a series of goal-scoring displays from the bench as an impact substitute. But he’s struggled to usurp Mo Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino for a starting spot. The arrival of Diogo Jota also has pushed the striker further down the pecking order in recent years. This year he has played just twice in the league and considering Liverpool's current forward line that is unlikely to change soon.
Good deal for the Hammers?
The Hammers are stepping on a tightrope when it comes to their situation upfront with Michail Antonio as their only recognized striker. The 31-year-old also has dealt with his fair share of injury problems in recent times. If he does face time on the sideline in the near future, it could seriously hamper their progression this season. In that aspect, Origi who is versatile enough to play anywhere across upfront will be a great effective solution. He will be a cheap addition as well with his contract set to end in the summer.
But, it remains to be seen if Liverpool allow the player to leave in winter. Jurgen Klopp will be without Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah at the start of next year due to their participation in AFCON. Origi is expected to fill up that void in that period. Hence, unless Liverpool manage to land one or two attackers in winter, it can be hard for the Hammers to get a deal done.