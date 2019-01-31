Football

West Ham United bring in Benfica youngster Dju

By Opta
Portugal Under-20 international Mesaque Dju joins West Ham on free transfer
London, January 31: West Ham have confirmed the signing of Portugal Under-20 international Mesaque Dju on a free transfer from Benfica.

Dju has penned a three-and-a-half-year deal at London Stadium, after leaving Benfica, and will bolster West Ham's Under-23 squad.

The 19-year-old did not make a senior appearance for Benfica, but won the Under-17 and Under-19 European Championships with Portugal.

Dju becomes West Ham's second signing of the January window, with Manuel Pellegrini having added free agent Samir Nasri following the former Manchester City playmaker's successful trial at the club.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 2:00 [IST]
