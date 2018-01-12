West Ham United target star Russian striker Smolov

Bengaluru, January 12: West Ham United are said to be lining up a £15million move for Russian striker Fedor Smolov as Diafra Sakho and Javier Hernandez edge closer to the exit door.
The 27-year-old Krasnodar ace is tipped to be one of the stars of this summer's World Cup in his homeland and could make his big switch to Premier League in January if Moyes can pull this off.
The Hammers have watched the 27-year-old regularly in action and are all set to make their move if reports in London are to be believed.
Moyes' interest in the forward was reported last month and now the deal looks to have gathered pace.
But it has also been claimed that Spanish giants Real Madrid could battle West Ham for his signature.
Krasnodor value their star player at £15million and are willing to let him go with the club currently on their two month winter break.
Despite overseeing a revival since taking charge at the London Stadium, Moyes wants to strengthen his striking department.
And he is looking to completely revamp the attack.
Moyes is reportedly looking to sell both Diafra Sakho and star striker Javier Hernandez but only for the right money.
Crystal Palace are launching a £10million move for Sakho with Eagles boss Roy Hodgson keen to get a deal done this month.
Sakho, 28, is yet to start a Premier League game this season, instead making 14 appearances from the bench.
The Senegal international is believed to be keen on a January exit and is also wanted by Everton.
The likes of Newcastle, Swansea and Cardiff have also expressed their interest in signing Sakho but West Ham will only sell at the right price.
Meanwhile, former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez has also flattered to deceive at West Ham and cold be shown the exit door too.