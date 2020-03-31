What future holds for Liverpool hero Timo Werner

Bengaluru, March 31: It looks more and more likely that Timo Werner would be joining Liverpool in the summer or whenever the transfer window reopens. With football across Europe currently suspended due to Covid-19 outbreak, there is a growing uncertainly regarding the future of the remainder of the season as well as the timing of the next transfer window. But whenever it does open up, Timo Werner is set to become a Liverpool player in all possibility.
With the inclusion of a versatile and prolific forward like Timo Werner, the whole dynamics of the Liverpool attack could change. Would a striker of Werner's quality join Liverpool just to become an expensive backup? Certainly not!
He is contending with the legendary Robert Lewandowski for the Golden Boot in Bundesliga and Jurgen Klopp would surely not waste such a player. He must find a way to fit Werner in his starting lineup along with the key players he already has.
Werner is a player who is equally comfortable as a number nine as well as a wide forward. He is very much agile and technically gifted. The German international is also a selfless player who would never hesitate to pass the ball to his striking partners, a quality which is not so common in forwards.
He is all-round like Roberto Firmino but is certainly levels ahead of the Brazilian in terms of finishing. Werner's conversion rate of 27.1% is insanely impressive and one of the best in Europe.
With the arrival of Timo Werner, it is unlikely that the places of Salah, Firmino or Mane would come under threat. Klopp will surely find a way to get the best out of all of the four uniquely gifted attackers. But it could mean that end of Divock Origi's Liverpool career. The Belgian should be considering his future at Anfield if his first-team chances become more and more limited.
Aged only 24, Origi has his best days ahead of him and should be looking to play on a regular basis and he cannot hope to get that at Liverpool. The Reds are arguably the best team in the world right now and would become even stronger with the inclusion of Werner.
For the sake of his career, Origi should seek a move in the summer and look for a club where he would be an automatic starter. Whatever happens, the Belgian will always have a special place in the club's history for his contributions last season.
Be it the 96th-minute winner against Everton in the Merseyside derby, the all-important winner at Newcastle, the brace in the Champions League semi-final comeback against Barcelona or the second goal in the final at Wanda Metropolitano, he was always there when Klopp needed someone to deliver.
This season has not been a good one for the former Lille striker and it is quite evident that he lacks the quality to become a starter at Anfield especially when the club is looking to dominate the footballing scenes in England and Europe for many years to come. Liverpool will be forever grateful to the Belgian forward but have every reason to look for an upgrade on him and Werner is certainly a very big one.