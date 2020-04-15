Who is Kostas Tsimikas? Things to know about the Premier League linked defender

Bengaluru, April 15: Olympiacos young left-back Kostas Tsimikas could be the latest sensation attracting several interests from Premier League if the latest reports are to be believed.
The 23-year-old is the first-choice left-back at the Greek side and has been instrumental in helping them climb to the top of the league table this season. As per reports, as many as six Premier League sides including Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Leicester City have reportedly enquired about the defender over a summer acquisition.
A not so popular name in the European circuit - here are a couple of things about him:
1) The 23-year-old Greek international was signed by Olympiacos in 2014 from Panserraikos as a reserve team player. He was promoted to the first-team next year and made his debut in 2015. But he spent the next two seasons on loan. He joined Danish club Esbjerg in 2016, making nine league appearances before moving to Dutch side Willem II on a loan deal.
At Holland, he started making the most of it and caught everyone's attention after a superb one year spell in first-team football. He made 33 league appearances, scoring three times which handed a first-team role in the Greek team since the next term.
2) The young defender is primarily a left-back who loves to join the attack however he can also play as a left-winger. He has featured in 37 matches for the Greek giants this term and has seven assists to his name across all competitions which affirms how lethal he can be going forward.
He has been pretty impressive in Champions league too this season. Despite Olympiacos conceding 14 goals in five games during this season's group stage the left-back still managed to impress averaging 1.7 key passes, 2.3 dribbles, 2.8 tackles, 2.0 interceptions and 3.5 clearances per game (stats by whoscored).
3) Tsimikas might be seen as one of the most promising defensive talents to come out of Greece however he is yet to be a regular in the International set-up. He made his international debut in October 2018 but since then has managed only two more caps.
4) The young attacking left-back is not only attacking interest from England but also clubs from Scotland and Italy too reportedly keeping their tabs open. Rangers, Napoli and Inter too reportedly have shown interest in him as he could be available for a fee in the region of €25m.