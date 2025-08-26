Rohit Sharma Shares Insights on His Test Cricket Journey in First Media Interaction Since Retirement

Football Who Rio Ngumoha? Know all about 16-year-old Liverpool sensation who scored 100th minute winner on Premier League debut By MyKhel Staff Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 2:52 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Liverpool snatched a thrilling win at St. James' Park against Newcastle United as the Reds scored a 100th minute winner to win the match 3-2.

On a night when the Reds were pegged back by a 10-man Newcastle, teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha came on as a substitute and became the saviour for the defending champions, as he thumped in a sumptuous goal to seal the win for them.

Who is Rio Ngumoha?

Rio Ngumoha Adigun, born on August 29, 2008, is a highly promising English professional footballer. He plays primarily as a winger or attacking midfielder for Premier League club Liverpool. Originally part of the Chelsea academy, Ngumoha made move to Liverpool in the summer of 2024, where he quickly rose through the ranks to gain first-team attention.

Ngumoha's career highlights include being the youngest Liverpool player to start a competitive first-team game at 16 years and 135 days old in an FA Cup match against Accrington Stanley in January 2025. This debut set the tone for his fast-track integration into Liverpool's senior squad.

Rio Ngumoha Skills

Ngumoha combines quick acceleration, close ball control, and the ability to outmanoeuvre defenders. Although not a traditional winger, he often positions himself wide to create space for teammates or cut inside to take shots or supply key passes.

Facts

At just 16 years and 135 days old, Rio Ngumoha became Liverpool's youngest-ever player to start a competitive match during the FA Cup third-round tie against Accrington Stanley on January 11, 2025. His debut was marked by maturity and undeniable skill, contributing to Liverpool's 4-0 victory. Ngumoha made his Premier League debut, scoring a thrilling 100th-minute winner against Newcastle, instantly etching his name in Liverpool history.

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RIO NGUMOHA WINS IT IN THE 100TH MINUTE FOR LIVERPOOL !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! THIS IS INCREDIBLE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Newcastle 2-3 Liverpool.pic.twitter.com/5GF1NATcfI — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) August 25, 2025

The youngster was bright for the Reds during the pre-season as well. Ngumoha played four matches and had 2 goals and 2 assists to his name.