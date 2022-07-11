Why Callum Hudson-Odoi should seek a move to Newcastle United

Kolkata, July 11: According to rumours in England, Callum Hudson-Odoi has emerged as a target for Newcastle United after Everton holding firm to keep their priced asset Anthony Gordon.
The
Magpies
made
a
£35
million
approach
for
Gordon,
but
the
Merseyside
club
have
told
them
that
the
winger
is
not
for
sale
at
any
price.
It
is
understood
that
Hudson-Odoi
has
been
identified
as
an
alternative
to
Gordon
with
Chelsea
happy
to
listen
to
offers
for
the
winger.
Hudson-Odoi was restricted to only a bit-part role last season under Thomas Tuchel as he played just 1876 minutes of first-team football for Chelsea.
As per rumours, Raheem Sterling is set to join the Blues from Manchester City this summer and this will put Hudson-Odoi even lower in the pecking order of Tuchel.
Hence,
it
is
quite
imperative
that
Chelsea
could
look
to
cash
in
on
the
21-year-old
and
the
player
himself
should
also
be
seeking
a
new
adventure.
Hudson-Odoi has only been a squad player for Chelsea over the years despite being very highly-rated. At one point, he was the prime target of Bayern Munich before Chelsea managed to tie him down with a bumper deal in 2019.
He
has
played
126
senior
matches
for
the
club
till
date,
registering
16
goals
and
22
assists.
Chelsea
boss
Thomas
Tuichel
is
not
short
of
options
on
the
flanks
either.
They
already
have
the
likes
of
Mason
Mount,
Kai
Havertz,
Christian
Pulisic,
Hakim
Ziyech
and
Timo
Werner
who
can
all
play
in
Tuchel's
3-4-2-1
system
behind
the
striker.
Hudson-Odoi desperately needs a move away from Stamford Bridge in order to fulfil his true potential. His progress has somewhat been stagnated at Chelsea and he needs to find his self-belief and confidence back.
At his age, the youngster needs to play on a regular basis if he has to reach his peak. A move to St. James' Park could be a great opportunity for Hudson-Odoi to finally fulfil his potential.
The
North
East
club
have
affluent
new
owners
at
the
club
with
plenty
of
ambition
and
Hudson-Odoi
could
well
become
the
face
of
their
mega
project
if
he
makes
a
switch
to
St
James' Park.