Why is Lionel Messi's Argentina vs Puerto Rico match moved away from Original Venue in USA? Revealed!

Argentina's upcoming friendly against Puerto Rico, originally set for October 13 at Chicago's Soldier Field, has been relocated to Florida, with officials citing low ticket sales and unrest in the city amid an ongoing immigration crackdown.
Chicago Park District spokesman Luca Serra confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the match will now be played at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, home to both Inter Miami and Argentina star Lionel Messi.
"Yes, confirming that the Argentina against Puerto Rico match has been canceled in Chicago," Serra said to AP. "The promoter made the decision this morning due to low ticket sales."
An Argentine Football Association executive also confirmed the move, telling the AP it was linked to the situation in Chicago, where President Donald Trump has deployed the National Guard to quell protests against the crackdown. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the relocation had not been formally announced, pointed to heightened tensions and arrests - more than 1,000 immigrants have been detained in the Chicago area since last month.
According to federal officials, the Trump administration's agenda includes boosting deportations, with armed units assisting local enforcement.
Argentina, the defending World Cup champions, are in the United States for their preparations ahead of next year's tournament, which will be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19. Messi is slated to play not only in the rescheduled Puerto Rico fixture but also in Friday's friendly against Venezuela at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Miami is likely to garner more crowd interest as Messi will be a focal point. The Argentina star plays for Inter Miami and will now be playing for his country at his club's home stadium.
The Albicelestes will be up against Venezuela and Puerto Rico in their two October friendlies. Lionel Messi and his team have already qualified for the World Cup next year and will be coming to India for a friendly match against Australia in November.