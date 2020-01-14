Why Jordan Henderson deserves much more recognition

Kolkata, January 14: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are winning plaudits from around the world with the way they are dominating the Premier League this season.
The Reds have been relentless in the League this campaign and are the runaway leaders with a 14-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City.
That too with a game in hand!
Fixtures | Results | Points Table
It looks as though time their three-decade long wait for the first division title is about to end. Liverpool last won the title in 1990 before it was even re-branded as the Premier League.
They came extremely close to the silverware on a number of occasions including the last season in which they finished just one point short of Manchester City. And, Klopp seems to have worked really hard after that so that it does not happen again.
A lot of pundits and rival managers like Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and a few others have hailed the current Liverpool team as the best in the world. Klopp has been getting plenty of praise for the work he is doing with the Reds. Most of his players have also been hailed, but one player who has never really got the recognition he deserves is their skipper Jordan Henderson.
Since he moved to the club, Henderson has always been targeted by the rivals and even by some fans as many branded him as not good enough for Liverpool. He was almost sold to Fulham as a part of the deal to bring Clint Dempsey, but the Englishman stayed at Anfield and fought for his place. He eventually became the captain of the club after Steven Gerrard left, but there was always a general talk that he is not good enough to succeed the legendary Gerrard.
However, Henderson has proven each of his doubters wrong over the years and he certainly deserves more recognition like most of his team-mates. The 29-year-old gives his best every time he is on the pitch and brings the best out of his team-mates.
Henderson looks like a natural in whichever role that is given to him. Henderson's numbers might not be as good as someone like Kevin De Bruyne, but he is certainly the most complete midfielder in the world and certainly deserves much more recognition.