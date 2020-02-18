Why Juventus should try to sign this Man City ace ahead of Pogba?

Bengaluru, Feb 18: Ever since Paul Pogba made his return to Manchester United back in 2016 from Juventus, he has never been able to truly settle at the Theater of Dreams.
Despite the undisputed quality of the 26-year-old, he could never manage to showcase it on a consistent basis due to various reasons. His time at Old Trafford has been troubled with injuries while there have been a lot of issue off the pitch as well and the most famous of them was his public spat with former manager Jose Mourinho.
It is strongly reported that Manchester United are tired of Pogba's antics and are reportedly willing to cash in on him in the summer. Juventus have always maintained an interest in the World Cup winner and it seems that Real Madrid are no more interested which means that a return to the Turin club could well be on the cards. As per reports in Italy, the Old Lady are reportedly set to offer the Red Devils a £125 million package deal for the Frenchman which will include Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot.
Pogba made his name during his time at Juventus and eventually became the most expensive player in the world until PSG broke the transfer record by signing Neymar from Barcelona. The Frenchman is still fondly remembered at the Allianz Stadium and it is not a surprise to see them want back the star midfielder. He is still just 26 years of age and if he can get back to his usual self, it will strengthen the Old Lady to a great extent.
However, Juventus should rather wait before splashing so much cash for a player who has struggled in club football for years now. Manchester City's ban from all UEFA club competitions could mean that the Cityzens might have to let some of their star players leave the club and Juventus should try their luck with Kevin De Bruyne once before making a move for Pogba.
The Belgian playmaker has been the best midfielder in Europe for quite some time now and is levels above anyone else in terms of the creativity he has to offer. He will turn 29 in June and will surely be against the idea of missing Champions League football for two years. He has won everything he could in England but is yet to taste European glory and he could be lured away from Etihad with such a situation at the blue half of Manchester.
De Bruyne has been the best player of Manchester City for quite some time now and has 84 assists to his name in 205 games for the Cityzens. He has also found the back of the net 48 times which makes him one of the most dangerous midfielders in the world if not the most. Juventus should definitely try their luck with De Bruyne once before making a move for Pogba as De Bruyne could potentially turn them to a whole another level.