Why Liverpool should be considering a move for Manchester United target

Bengaluru, July 15: Liverpool endured a pretty difficult 2020-21 campaign with injuries as well as inconsistency from their star players seeing the Reds losing their grip on the Premier League title and their Champions League campaign was also far from impressive.
A strong run in the closing stages of the season saw Jurgen Klopp's side somehow manage a Champions League spot for the next season but it is pretty evident that Klopp has plenty of work to do if he has to inspire the Reds to Premier League glory once again with rivals like Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea all improving by leaps and bounds.
With Georginio Wijnaldum's departure from Anfield in the summer on a free transfer, there is a massive void to fill in the middle of the park and despite the fact that Liverpool are not short on numbers in midfield, not replacing Wijnaldum could still cost them big time.
As of now, they have been linked with a host of midfielders across the continent but it seems that they are still not close to signing the successor of the Dutch midfield dynamo who used to be a vital cog in Klopp's system.
Liverpool's long wishlist of midfielders includes players like Saul Niguez, Florian Neuhaus, John McGinn, Youri Tielemans, Otavio, Renato Sanches, Yves Bissouma and we could see any of these players move to Anfield in coming weeks but the Reds could come up with a significantly better deal if they wish to pursue another midfield talent who seems to available but possibly for a higher fee. Rennes midfield wizard Eduardo Camavinga seems to be on his way out of the club and has been linked with clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea and Liverpool should ideally be in the race as well.
Camavinga has been a serial record-breaker in French Ligue 1 with Rennes having made his debut for his boyhood club aged 16 and already has 82 senior appearances to his name at club level while also earning three senior caps for France. The midfielder does not turn 19 before November and it is therefore pretty evident that he is a very special talent and a potential superstar in the making. With just one year left in his contract at Rennes, the Ligue 1 side need to cash in on their crown jewel this summer and it's a surprise that Liverpool are not keen to test their resolve.
Camavinga has everything in his game to become the perfect replacement of Wijnaldum in Klopp's system and could even be an upgrade in the long run. Apart from Saul Niguez, none of the midfield targets of Liverpool are as complete as Camavinga as a midfielder.
And, he has a big advantage over Saul and that is he is eight years younger and his career graph is on the rise while the Spaniard has already seen his stock going down last season. Camavinga, just like Saul, is left-footed and could offer a whole new dimension to the Reds.
The role of Wijnaldum in the way Liverpool played was absolutely crucial and demanded well-rounded and unique skillsets and there are not many players who can take up the role of the Dutch dynamo. Camavinga has almost everything in his game to become the ideal replacement of Wijnaldum. He possesses a well-rounded skill set and has an excellent defensive awareness, but can also dribble and get forward if he needs to.
His possession game is absolutely world-class and the Frenchman can also operate in very tight spaces. However, despite his immense ability on the ball, he knows when to play it safe and when to take more risks with his passing and such decision making ability at his age is really exemplary. Still only 18 years of age, the Frenchman will only get better and better with age and experience and what is an added bonus that he has been pretty much injury-free thus far in his career.
Liverpool, on the whole, have a pretty solid and deep squad and there are not too many areas where they need marquee signings having already signed a potentially world-class defender in Ibrahima Konate. Camavinga, with his unique profile, should be in the reckoning of Klopp especially with Wijnaldum's departure and signing one of the biggest talents in world football will be a big statement from the Reds to their title rivals.