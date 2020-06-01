Why Liverpool should shelve their interest in Werner and invest on this Bundesliga starlet

Bengaluru, June 1: For quite some time, Timo Werner moving to Liverpool from RB Leipzig this summer seemed like a transfer that was pretty much on the cards but of late, there have been some doubts regarding the move. It is said that Liverpool is not willing to match the £52m release clause of the German forward, a clause that expires on June 15th while the German giants have made it clear that they won't sell their best player for anything lower.
Werner is certainly one of the best strikers in the world right now and would walk into the starting XI of most top clubs and would certainly add a lot of firepower to the already dangerous Liverpool attack.
However, accommodating the 24-year-old week in week out in a forward line that consists of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino would be a difficult task. If Liverpool does shelve their interest in the German superstar, they should invest the money on another German prospect Kai Havertz.
There are very few players in the world who seem capable of emulating the unique style of play of Liverpool number nine Roberto Firmino and Havertz is definitely one among them. Firmino might not score as many goals as his teammates Salah and Mane but he is arguably the most important player for Klopp's system. The Brazilian international is brings a lot to the game than just goals.
Firmino's work rate, vision, ability to draw defenders out of position and create space for teammates make him a unique forward. He started his career as a number ten and often played as a secondary forward but it was Klopp who first used him in the centre forward role week in week out and that changed the dynamics of how Liverpool play. At a very young age, Havertz has already shown the signs that he can become a similar player to Firmino in the future if he gets the right guidance.
Just like Firmino, Havertz is predominantly a number ten with exceptional intelligence for his age that sets him apart from the rest. He has already played 143 games for a team like Bayer Leverkusen and is still just 20 years of age.
So much experience and exposure at such a tender age has seen the wonderkid progress rapidly and it is no wonder he is linked with some of the biggest clubs in the world including Liverpool. Havertz is an exceptionally versatile player who can play as a number ten, number eight, on the flanks as well as a centre-forward.
With Kevin Volland and Lucas Alario both injured right now, Havertz has been leading the line for Leverkusen since Bundesliga resumed and has been phenomenal for Peter Bosz's side. In fact, in this calendar year, he has been the most productive player in Europe's top five leagues, scoring nine goals and assisting a further four. He has scored five goals in the last four games after the resumption of Bundesliga.
We will take a look at Havertz's various stats for this season and it will be clear why he would be a perfect fit for Liverpool. Havertz has averaged a passing accuracy of 85.7% this campaign playing 1.9 key passes every game on an average. He has also played 1.3 long balls per game. Defensively also, the German wonderkid offers a lot having averaged 2 tackles and 0.5 interceptions per game.
The 20-year-old has another advantage thanks to his huge frame of 6'2" and that is his aerial ability has won 1.5 aerial duels per game. Also, the 20-year-old is exceptionally fast and became the fastest player in Bundesliga last season clocking a top speed of 35.02 km/h.
With so much quality and intelligence coupled with exceptional versatility, Havertz seems like a player destined for greatness and seems like a perfect attacker to add to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp has every reason to be interested in his compatriot.