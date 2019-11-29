Why Liverpool signing German wonderkid would be perfect move

Bengaluru, November 29: Kai Havertz is one of the hottest prospects in world football at the moment and almost every big club in Europe is thought be interested in the signature of the 20-year-old.
The German prodigy has established himself as one of biggest talents in Europe and has already made more than 100 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen while also making it to the Germany squad.
Liverpool reportedly have a long-standing interest in the much-coveted wonderkid and they are thought to be leading the chase for the youngster. Here are the reasons why Liverpool signing Havertz would be the perfect move for both parties.
1. Havertz can truly become world class under Jurgen Klopp
Klopp is one of the best managers in world football at the moment and certainly the best German manager right now. Havertz is the biggest talent Germay has produced in many years and he could truly reach his potential under his compatriot Klopp. Klopp is the perfect manager for young players.
Klopp always believes in his players but never rushes them. And, there are very few managers who are better than Klopp when it comes to nurturing players and growing them into world beaters. Also, with his compatriot Klopp in charge at Liverpool, it will be much easier for the youngster at a foreign country.
2. Liverpool still have not got a natural replacement of Philippe Coutinho
Liverpool are yet to replace Philippe Coutinho even after almost two years of his departure. They have had all the financial resources but Klopp did not opt for a natural replacement for Coutinho and brought a different approach to the Reds' game which has indeed worked wonders.
Liverpool have hardly missed Coutinho. In fact, they seem better without him. However, it would still be nice if Liverpool finally bring in a creative number ten in young Havertz for more adaptability and options on the pitch.
3. Havertz's immense versatility
Havertz is not only an exceptionally talented player, but he is also an immensely versatile player for his age. The youngster is most comfortable playing as a number ten but can also slot in on either flank and has even featured in a deeper role in midfield.
Havertz is technically well gifted with an eye for a pass and is equally strong with either foot as well. He also boasts a strong and big physique with a frame of 6 feet 2 inches and could eventually be moulded into a false nine role by Klopp like Roberto Firmino. Such a talented player could have the world at his feet if he makes the right move and Liverpool certainly seems like that move.