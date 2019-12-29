Why Manchester United should not sign this Leicester City star Ricardo Pereira

Bengaluru, Dec 29: Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have locked horns with each other in a transfer battle for in-form Leicester full-back Ricardo Pereira, according to reports in England.
The Portuguese international has been in great form since he joined the Foxes in the summer of 2018. Aged just 26 now, the Portuguese international has just reached the peak of his career and considering his excellent run of form, he has every right to be linked with top clubs across Europe.
Leicester City have been performing much beyond expectations this season and Pereira has been one of the Foxes' best players. The adventurous right-back is regarded among the best in the Premier League. At the moment, only Trent-Alexander Arnold of Liverpool would be regarded ahead of him in the right-back position. And, adding such a player would definitely be a great deal by either Manchester United or PSG.
However, for Manchester United, Pereira should not be a priority target in the summer. They clearly have a depleted squad and need reinforcements in a lot of positions and the right-back position should be the least priority of Ole Gunnar Solskjær. The club only signed Aaron Wan Bissaka from Crystal Palace in the summer for a massive fee and the young Englishman has not done anything wrong at Old Trafford.
Wan Bissaka is defensively one of the best right-backs in the world right now but his attacking prowess has come under scrutiny. However, the Red Devils should have a lot of other positions to strengthen at before adding further quality in a position they are not particularly struggling. Their concern should be to bolster their options at the left-back position and even at the heart of the defence.
Luke Shaw's position in the left-back position has come under scrutiny for quite some time now due to his lack of fitness and inconsistency and it is high time that the 20-time Premier League champions upgrade on the former Southampton defender. And, Ole Gunnar Solskjær does not have too much quality in central defence outside Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof which is why a new centre-back should also be in his plans.
There are several other positions in the United squad that are in urgent need of reinforcements. The squad is craving for more quality in central midfield, attacking midfield, wing and even a new striker should be in the reckoning. In this situation, buying someone like Pereira despite having Wan Bissaka seems like a luxury which the club cannot afford.